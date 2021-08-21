SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Director Steven Wallitt Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.75 on Friday. SCWorx Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative net margin of 159.23% and a negative return on equity of 147.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

