Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $148,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 177.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,607,000 after acquiring an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after acquiring an additional 837,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 170.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 731,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $56,162,000 after acquiring an additional 460,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.39.

Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

