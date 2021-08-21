Seaport Res Ptn Comments on The Andersons, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Andersons in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Andersons’ FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 17.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in The Andersons by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in The Andersons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

