SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLQT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet downgraded SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

SelectQuote stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,725. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the first quarter worth $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

