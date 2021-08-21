SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Sells $382,110.96 in Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $26.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,360,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,116,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SEMrush by 803.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SEMrush in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

