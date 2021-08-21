Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. 5,958 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 271,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $2,769,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $5,351,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 1st quarter valued at $4,907,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

