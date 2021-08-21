SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 244,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In related news, Director Jacob Steven Leach acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the first quarter valued at $74,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SenesTech in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SenesTech by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNES stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 33.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 98.85% and a negative net margin of 1,785.31%. As a group, analysts predict that SenesTech will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

