Sentinel (DVPN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $279,085.00

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $102.25 million and $279,085.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 11,754,678,690 coins and its circulating supply is 4,053,740,011 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

