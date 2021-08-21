SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Stake Lowered by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SFL worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SFL by 244.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 24.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $964.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.06. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SFL currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

