Shelter Mutual Insurance Co Sells 8,400 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.0% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,445 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Walmart by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 740,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $105,215,865.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,216,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,138,017.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $151.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $424.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

