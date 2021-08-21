Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN stock opened at $30.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William L. Pirtle sold 28,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,473,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $365,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

