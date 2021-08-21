Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $15.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

SFT opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.34. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $590.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, insider George Arison bought 10,008 shares of Shift Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $71,256.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in shares of Shift Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 515,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 15,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 951.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 48,311 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in Shift Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,071,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.