ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total transaction of $747,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,401,991.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.49, for a total transaction of $661,960.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.66. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.54. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $203.74.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.57.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.