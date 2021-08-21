Short Interest in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Drops By 14.9%

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 445,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.41% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.