Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 18.8%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $89,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,003 shares of company stock worth $205,360 in the last ninety days.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Amesite
Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.
