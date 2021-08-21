Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Decreases By 18.8%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,600 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 365,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $89,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,078,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,003 shares of company stock worth $205,360 in the last ninety days.

Get Amesite alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amesite by 1,161.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 364,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amesite in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMST opened at $1.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.30. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.