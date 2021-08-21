Short Interest in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Declines By 15.4%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 786,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE AROC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46. Archrock has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,372,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,971,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $227,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,017 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 16.0% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 13,204,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,602 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 259.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,084,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 783,000 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

