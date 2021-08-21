Short Interest in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Rises By 14.3%

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 775,100 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In related news, CEO Phil Horlock purchased 5,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.26 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,475 shares in the company, valued at $8,761,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 48,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Blue Bird by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $7,271,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter valued at $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on Blue Bird from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $20.69 on Friday. Blue Bird has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.90. The company has a market capitalization of $562.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

