Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Grows By 13.6%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 4,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.96.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Capri by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Capri by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPRI traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.33. 1,888,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,463. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

