Short Interest in Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Grows By 18.5%

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 276,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at $5,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 80.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 158,901 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at $1,213,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 51.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the second quarter valued at $149,000.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

Community Bankers Trust stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.