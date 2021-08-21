Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Increases By 16.4%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,400 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 229,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DAVIDsTEA in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTEA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,096. DAVIDsTEA has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a P/E ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.03.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and tea beverages.

