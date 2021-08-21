Short Interest in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Declines By 16.6%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ERJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Embraer by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 24,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ERJ traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,666. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.85. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

