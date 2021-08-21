Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declines By 17.2%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 8,490,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE ENLC traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $5.04. 1,434,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,512. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENLC shares. UBS Group upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.47.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $145,500. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Man Group plc boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.8% during the second quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 138,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 236.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 355,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 250,088 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 208,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. 28.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

