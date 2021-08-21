Short Interest in Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Expands By 16.9%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 673,900 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 576,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 177.3 days.

Shares of EXETF stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.70. Extendicare has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $7.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXETF. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

