Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Decreases By 16.2%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 421,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of QCLN stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. 166,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,360. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

