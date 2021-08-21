Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Decreases By 19.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ISDX opened at $30.19 on Friday. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 120,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 83,611 shares during the last quarter.

