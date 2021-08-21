Short Interest in Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Decreases By 16.6%

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,197,500 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 2,633,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS:MPNGF opened at $25.44 on Friday. Meituan has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $59.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16.

About Meituan

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

