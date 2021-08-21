Short Interest in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) Increases By 17.9%

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Peridot Acquisition has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80.

Get Peridot Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Peridot Acquisition by 1,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Peridot Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peridot Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.