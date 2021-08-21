Short Interest in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rises By 18.2%

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the July 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in QCR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QCR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 120,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 54,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 77,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $50.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

