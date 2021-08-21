Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Drops By 20.1%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $29.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $752.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.10.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

