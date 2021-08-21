Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Drops By 20.1%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,900 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the July 15th total of 259,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.
ScanSource Company Profile
ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.
