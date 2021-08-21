Short Interest in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) Drops By 16.9%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 384.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 1st quarter worth about $7,427,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 2,608.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 653,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of So-Young International during the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 1,800.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares in the last quarter. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SY opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.60 million, a P/E ratio of -571.00 and a beta of 0.19. So-Young International has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.11.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $54.89 million for the quarter. So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

