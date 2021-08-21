Short Interest in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Expands By 14.4%

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.1 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on SURVF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$1.11 during midday trading on Friday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.