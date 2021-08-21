Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Decreases By 19.7%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $82.11 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

