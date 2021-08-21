Short Interest in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Increases By 15.6%

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 727,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:GRA opened at $69.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.46. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.34.

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 69.34% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $600,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,257,000 after buying an additional 940,160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.