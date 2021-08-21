Short Interest in WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) Increases By 14.5%

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WECMF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the July 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

OTCMKTS WECMF opened at $9.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.18. WeCommerce has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on WECMF. TD Securities upgraded shares of WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of WeCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in startups, and buyout. It operates as a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, and Foursixty.

