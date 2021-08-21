Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of SSSAF stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.50.

Shurgard Self Storage Company Profile

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

