Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Update

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,900 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the July 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR opened at $24.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Sierra Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 29.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 188,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after buying an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,374,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 584.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 626.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the period. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.