Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Short Interest Update

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the July 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Silicom by 36.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 532,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,479,000 after buying an additional 143,677 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicom by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 462,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,087 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP raised its holdings in Silicom by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 217,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 127,960 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 195,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,406,000. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.03. 35,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,409. The company has a market capitalization of $296.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38. Silicom has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $59.27.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Silicom had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

SILC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicom from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

About Silicom

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

