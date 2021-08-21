Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €138.25 ($162.65). Siltronic shares last traded at €137.25 ($161.47), with a volume of 14,153 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

