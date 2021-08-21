Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $41.83

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $41.99, with a volume of 553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.52. The company has a market cap of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.09.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 million. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $721,388.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,500,624.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 10,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $573,412.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,471,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,673,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,307. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 284.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Simulations Plus by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.