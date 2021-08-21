Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Short Interest Update

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,965,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the July 15th total of 7,362,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 727.5 days.

SHTDF stock remained flat at $$2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.82. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $3.68.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

