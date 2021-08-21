Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) versus Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Head to Head Review

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytokinetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cytokinetics and Sio Gene Therapies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics 0 1 10 0 2.91 Sio Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Cytokinetics currently has a consensus target price of $42.64, suggesting a potential upside of 39.52%. Sio Gene Therapies has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 300.55%. Given Sio Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sio Gene Therapies is more favorable than Cytokinetics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytokinetics and Sio Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics -269.48% -179.39% -28.99% Sio Gene Therapies N/A -47.65% -42.82%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cytokinetics and Sio Gene Therapies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics $55.83 million 45.71 -$127.29 million ($1.97) -15.51 Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$32.42 million ($0.84) -2.15

Sio Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytokinetics. Cytokinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sio Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sio Gene Therapies beats Cytokinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. It has a license agreement with Oxford BioMedica (UK) Ltd. to develop and commercialize AXO-Lenti-PD and related gene therapy products; and The University of Massachusetts Medical School to develop and commercialize gene therapy product candidates, including AXO-AAV-GM1 and AXO-AAV-GM. The company was formerly known as Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. and changed its name to Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. in November 2020. Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

