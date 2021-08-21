SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Up 2.9%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price shot up 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.40 and last traded at $203.27. 3,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 193,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SITM. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.83.

The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -5,159.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.22.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company’s revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,235 shares of company stock worth $6,562,892 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

