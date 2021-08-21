SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $448.24

SL Private Equity (LON:SLPE) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 448.24 ($5.86) and traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.85). SL Private Equity shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 127,898 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 448.24. The company has a market cap of £691.86 million and a P/E ratio of 2.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. SL Private Equity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

