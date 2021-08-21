SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Senior Investment Corp. is a business development company. It primarily invests in senior secured loans of private middle market companies. SLR Senior Investment Corp., formerly known as Solar Senior Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.67.

SUNS opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. SLR Senior Investment has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a market cap of $254.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.41.

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 83.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 640.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 80,496 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

SLR Senior Investment Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

