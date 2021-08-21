Smoothy Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Smoothy has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00057479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00134907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00159123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,014.86 or 1.00053901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.78 or 0.00926306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.75 or 0.06545923 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

