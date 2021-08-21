Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $6,027,387.10 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 85,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $6,027,387.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 901,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,708,335.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael J. O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 30th, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $449,580.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00.

NYSE SNAP opened at $72.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.59 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.77.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 19.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $4,550,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 22.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $9,430,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth about $41,538,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

