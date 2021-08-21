SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SOPH. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

SOPH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. SOPHiA Genetics has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

