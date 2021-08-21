Sora Validator Token (VAL) Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $276,565.24 and approximately $175,077.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sora Validator Token has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,357.14 or 0.99948491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00045933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00071839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001068 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00009374 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00007312 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 345,341 coins. Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

