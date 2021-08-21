Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Financial Analysis

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and BioAtla’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 62.24 -$298.46 million ($1.30) -6.42 BioAtla $430,000.00 3,209.04 -$35.85 million N/A N/A

BioAtla has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and BioAtla, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioAtla 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.31%. BioAtla has a consensus target price of $65.20, indicating a potential upside of 59.06%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than BioAtla.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.5% of BioAtla shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and BioAtla’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -626.43% -182.06% -50.54% BioAtla N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioAtla beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types. It also develops BA3021, a CAB ADC for NSCLC and Melanoma; and BA3071, which is a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody for renal cell carcinoma, NSCLC, small cell lung cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, gastric cancer, and cervical cancer. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

