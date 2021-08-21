Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Southside Bancshares Inc (LON:SBSI) shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 104.60 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 104.60 ($1.37). 1,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 103.50 ($1.35).

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Mike Balfour purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £10,500 ($13,718.32).

About Southside Bancshares (LON:SBSI)

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $7.19 billion in assets as of September 30, 2020. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 57 branches and a network of 79 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.

